Türkiye, UK sign agreement on Eurofighter jet supply

    Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement on the supply of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Ankara, Report informs via Haber Global.

    Erdogan stated that the agreement was signed on October 27 during a meeting between Turkish and British delegations in Ankara: "I consider this agreement a new symbol of the strategic ties between our two closely allied countries."

    Türkiye will purchase 44 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the United Kingdom.

    Türkiyə və Böyük Britaniya "Eurofighter" qırıcı təyyarələrinin tədarükünə dair saziş imzalayıb
    Эрдоган: Сделка по истребителям - новая веха в отношениях Анкары и Лондона

