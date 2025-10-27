Türkiye, UK sign agreement on Eurofighter jet supply
Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement on the supply of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Ankara, Report informs via Haber Global.
Erdogan stated that the agreement was signed on October 27 during a meeting between Turkish and British delegations in Ankara: "I consider this agreement a new symbol of the strategic ties between our two closely allied countries."
Türkiye will purchase 44 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the United Kingdom.
