    Türkiye suspends C-130 aircraft flights after crash near Georgia border

    Flights of C-130 military transport aircraft in Türkiye have been temporarily suspended, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

    The ministry stated that the decision was made as a precautionary measure following the crash of a C-130 aircraft on November 11 near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border.

    An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

    Türkiyədə C-130 təyyarələrinin uçuşu dayandırılıb
    Полеты самолетов C-130 в Турции приостановлены

