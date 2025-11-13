Türkiye suspends C-130 aircraft flights after crash near Georgia border
- 13 November, 2025
- 13:32
Flights of C-130 military transport aircraft in Türkiye have been temporarily suspended, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The ministry stated that the decision was made as a precautionary measure following the crash of a C-130 aircraft on November 11 near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
