Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Türkiye, Spain oppose destruction of Iran, stress peace and diplomacy

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 21:37
    Türkiye, Spain oppose destruction of Iran, stress peace and diplomacy

    Türkiye and Spain oppose the destruction of Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Report informs.

    Erdoğan emphasized that just as Türkiye opposes the destruction of Iran, Ankara also does not consider Tehran's stance toward regional countries appropriate. The leaders highlighted the importance of everyone committing to peace and diplomacy.

    The discussion underscored Türkiye and Spain's solidarity across all areas, including defense. The leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, including Israel's actions in Gaza and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Escalation in Middle East Recep Tayyip Erdogan Pedro Sanchez
    Türkiyə və İspaniya İranın məhv edilməsinə qarşıdır
    Эрдоган: Мы не одобряем действия, направленные на тотальное уничтожение Ирана

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