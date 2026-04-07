Türkiye, Spain oppose destruction of Iran, stress peace and diplomacy

Türkiye and Spain oppose the destruction of Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Report informs.

Erdoğan emphasized that just as Türkiye opposes the destruction of Iran, Ankara also does not consider Tehran's stance toward regional countries appropriate. The leaders highlighted the importance of everyone committing to peace and diplomacy.

The discussion underscored Türkiye and Spain's solidarity across all areas, including defense. The leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, including Israel's actions in Gaza and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.