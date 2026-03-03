Türkiye sees no signs of regime change in Iran
- 03 March, 2026
- 17:29
Amid Israeli and US strikes on Iran, there are currently no indications of a wave that could lead to regime change, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs via TRT Haber.
Fidan noted that recent events carry risks for both regional stability and global security.
"At this stage, there is no visible wave within the Iranian population that would result in a regime change," he said.
