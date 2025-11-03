Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha Declaration

The Great Unity Party (BBP) of Türkiye fully supports the Shusha Declaration signed between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, BBP Chairman Mustafa Destici said during a briefing held as part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"We have always shared Azerbaijan's pain and joy, and this will always remain so," Destici stated.

He also spoke about his visit to the liberated territories: "In Aghdam, we visited the graves of our martyrs and honored their memory. We also witnessed the large-scale reconstruction work being carried out there."

Destici expressed particular satisfaction with the opening of Karabakh University, which now educates nearly 2,000 students.