Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha Declaration

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 11:51
    Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha Declaration

    The Great Unity Party (BBP) of Türkiye fully supports the Shusha Declaration signed between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, BBP Chairman Mustafa Destici said during a briefing held as part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "We have always shared Azerbaijan's pain and joy, and this will always remain so," Destici stated.

    He also spoke about his visit to the liberated territories: "In Aghdam, we visited the graves of our martyrs and honored their memory. We also witnessed the large-scale reconstruction work being carried out there."

    Destici expressed particular satisfaction with the opening of Karabakh University, which now educates nearly 2,000 students.

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Shusha Declaration
    Mustafa Destici: Böyük Birlik Partiyası Şuşa Bəyannaməsini tam dəstəkləyir
    Глава турецкой партии: Полностью поддерживаем Шушинскую декларацию

    Latest News

    12:02

    Turkish party leader: Azerbaijan 'red line' in relations with Armenia

    Region
    11:51

    Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha Declaration

    Region
    11:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan shares its experience in energy transformation at ADIPEC

    Energy
    11:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

    Domestic policy
    11:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan wins world armwrestling championship in Baku

    Individual sports
    11:07

    Government shutdown leads to air traffic controller shortages in US

    Other countries
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull joint drug production

    Economy
    10:44

    Oil prices rise moderately after announcement of production decisions by eight OPEC+ countries

    Energy
    10:21

    Azerbaijan among top 3 in terms of number of students in Ukraine

    Education and science
    All News Feed