Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Other countries
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 15:22
    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Venezuelan authorities condemn capture of the next tanker carrying Venezuelan oil and its crew by the United States, according to the government communique posted on the Telegram channel of Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, Report informs via TASS.

    "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns and strongly denies capture and theft of one more private vessel that carried Venezuelan oil and forceful abduction of the crew, committed by servicemen of the United States of America in international waters," the document indicates.

    This "egregiously criminal act" was made in violation of norms of international law, the maritime navigation convention and the UN Charter, the government said.

    The country will continue its economic growth and development of the oil and gas industry based on independence and sovereignty, the statement indicates.

    The Venezuelan government will take all required actions not to leave the US activities unanswered, including the application to the UN Security Council, other multilateral institutions, and governments of different countries.

    Venezuela United States tanker
    Venesuela ABŞ-ı tanker heyətini qaçırmaqda ittiham edib
    В Венесуэле обвинили США в похищении экипажа танкера при захвате

    Latest News

    15:43

    Thailand doesn't rule out possibility of ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

    Other countries
    15:22

    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Other countries
    14:55

    Argentina's former president hospitalized, surgically operated for abdominal pain

    Other countries
    14:32

    Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

    Other countries
    14:11

    Iranian, Venezuelan FMs exchange views on situation in Caribbean region

    Region
    13:51

    Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas

    Region
    13:30

    Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

    Other countries
    13:10

    At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting

    Other countries
    12:41
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    All News Feed