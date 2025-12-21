Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

Venezuelan authorities condemn capture of the next tanker carrying Venezuelan oil and its crew by the United States, according to the government communique posted on the Telegram channel of Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, Report informs via TASS.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns and strongly denies capture and theft of one more private vessel that carried Venezuelan oil and forceful abduction of the crew, committed by servicemen of the United States of America in international waters," the document indicates.

This "egregiously criminal act" was made in violation of norms of international law, the maritime navigation convention and the UN Charter, the government said.

The country will continue its economic growth and development of the oil and gas industry based on independence and sovereignty, the statement indicates.

The Venezuelan government will take all required actions not to leave the US activities unanswered, including the application to the UN Security Council, other multilateral institutions, and governments of different countries.