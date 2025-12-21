Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

Japanese government is set to collaborate with the private sector on a significant initiative to develop a national artificial intelligence system valued at approximately 3 trillion yen (around $19 billion), Report informs referring to Binance.

The project is expected to commence in the spring of next year, with SoftBank Group and over ten other Japanese companies forming a new company to create Japan's largest foundational AI model.

Spearheaded by SoftBank Group, the new company will bring together around 100 experts selected through corporate competitions, including engineers from SoftBank and developers from Preferred Networks.

The Japanese government has highlighted the direct impact of artificial intelligence on industrial competitiveness and national security, noting that excessive reliance on foreign technology poses strategic risks, which is one of the reasons for launching this initiative.