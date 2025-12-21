Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

    Other countries
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 14:32
    Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

    Japanese government is set to collaborate with the private sector on a significant initiative to develop a national artificial intelligence system valued at approximately 3 trillion yen (around $19 billion), Report informs referring to Binance.

    The project is expected to commence in the spring of next year, with SoftBank Group and over ten other Japanese companies forming a new company to create Japan's largest foundational AI model.

    Spearheaded by SoftBank Group, the new company will bring together around 100 experts selected through corporate competitions, including engineers from SoftBank and developers from Preferred Networks.

    The Japanese government has highlighted the direct impact of artificial intelligence on industrial competitiveness and national security, noting that excessive reliance on foreign technology poses strategic risks, which is one of the reasons for launching this initiative.

    Japan artificial intelligence SoftBank Group
    Yaponiya milli süni intellekt modelinin hazırlanmasına 19 milyard dollar ayırır
    Yomiuri: Япония направит $19 млрд на разработку национальной модели ИИ

    Latest News

    15:43

    Thailand doesn't rule out possibility of ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

    Other countries
    15:22

    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Other countries
    14:55

    Argentina's former president hospitalized, surgically operated for abdominal pain

    Other countries
    14:32

    Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

    Other countries
    14:11

    Iranian, Venezuelan FMs exchange views on situation in Caribbean region

    Region
    13:51

    Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas

    Region
    13:30

    Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

    Other countries
    13:10

    At least 10 killed in South Africa shooting

    Other countries
    12:41
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    All News Feed