    • 21 December, 2025
    • 14:55
    Argentina's former president hospitalized, surgically operated for abdominal pain

    Former Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is hospitalized in a clinic in the City of Buenos Aires, where she was transferred from her apartment, where she is serving house arrest, according to the local press, Report informs referring to Mazo News.

    The admission to the Otamendi Sanatorium took place after doctors came to the home of the former president, suffering from abdominal pain, and after obtaining a judicial authorization.

    After being diagnosed with appendicitis, she underwent surgery, according to La Nación.

    The former president, who was in her apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución - where she is under house arrest - was first treated by a medical team at her home.

    After the initial review, the professionals recommended that they be transferred to a health center to continue with complementary studies.

    A group of supporters arrived at the place where Kirchner is hospitalized, suffering from appendicitis, to express their support and solidarity with the former president.

    The 72-year-old former president is serving house arrest after being sentenced to six years in prison and to life disqualification from holding public office, within the framework of the road case.

    Argentina former president hospitalized
    Argentinanın keçmiş prezidenti xəstəxanaya yerləşdirilib
    Экс-президента Аргентины госпитализировали

