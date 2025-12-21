Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in Baku

    Business
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 16:15
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in Baku

    The 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be held in Baku, Report informs referring to the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    The next meeting of the commission will be held on December 22-23.

    A delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov will chair the meeting on the Azerbaijani side.

    The meeting participants will discuss steps to achieve the goal set by the two presidents of increasing mutual trade to $15 billion.

    The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum will also be held in parallel with the commission meeting in Baku. Its goal is to deepen economic ties, unite business circles, and develop joint investment opportunities.

    Furthermore, a meeting of Turkish and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs is planned as part of the MUSIAD (the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association).

    According to official data, Türkiye has long been one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners.

    In 2024, Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $3.1 billion, while imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $4.8 billion.

    Türkiye ranks second among Azerbaijan's export destinations and third in terms of import volume.

    The 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held in Ankara last May.

    Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında Birgə Hökumətlərarası Komissiyanın növbəti iclası Bakıda keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан и Турция проведут в Баку заседание межправительственной комиссии

