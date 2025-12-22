Azerbaijan approves new program to promote therapeutic use of Naftalan oil

A program has been approved for 2026–2029 in Azerbaijan to conduct new medical research on Naftalan oil and its preparations and to expand their medical use internationally, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The order tasks the Ministry of Health with coordinating the implementation of the program's activities and reporting annually to the Cabinet of Ministers on its progress.

Additionally, the monitoring and evaluation of the program's implementation will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication under the Ministry of Health's supervision.