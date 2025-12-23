VP: AZAL plane faced unlawful physical interference near Grozny airport

The preliminary data showed that as the AZAL plane approached Grozny airport, it was subjected to unlawful physical interference, Ilham Amirov, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), said during the presentation of a postage stamp dedicated to the memory of flight J2-8243, Report informs.

Amirov noted that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing: "A state commission has been established in Kazakhstan. Existing international laws, including the Chicago Convention, set standards and requirements for analyzing such incidents. In accordance with these, a commission formed within one month of the incident must issue a preliminary report. This report was already published at the end of January this year by the state commission in Kazakhstan. However, this is not the final report. The full document is yet to be completed, and the commission continues its work."

Amirov added that the preliminary report contains only basic facts: "That report includes information such as the aircraft, the number of passengers, how many survived, how many died, and so on. The preliminary report confirmed that as the plane approached Grozny airport, while still in the air, unlawful physical interference occurred."