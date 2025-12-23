International conference on child protection in digital space opens in Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:09
    An international conference titled "Protecting Children in the Digital Environment: Modern Tools and International Cooperation" has kicked off in Baku at the initiative of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs.

    According to Report, the event aims to bring together official representatives from partner countries to discuss current issues and challenges related to protecting children's rights in the digital space, including the sphere of artificial intelligence.

    Special attention is being paid to the exchange of experience in protecting children from harmful content and to strengthening global and regional cooperation in this field.

    Officials from Iran, Türkiye, Morocco, Qatar and Northern Cyprus are scheduled to speak at the conference, along with senior representatives of international organizations, including the UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, the chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), and an adviser to the director general of ICESCO.

