    AzStateNet detects 751 APT cyberattack indicators in 11 months

    23 December, 2025
    AzStateNet detects 751 APT cyberattack indicators in 11 months

    During the first 11 months of 2025, 751 targeted Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) cyberattack indicators were detected in the AzStateNet network, according to Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate at the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 7th Summit of Information Security Leaders of State Institutions held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Mammadov said that 38 percent (283) of the detected indicators were identified through internal investigation and monitoring, while 62 percent (468) were discovered during the analysis of anomalies reported by state institutions.

    The official stated that 17 cyber incidents were detected across 11 state institutions within the monitoring perimeter of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan in 11 months. Immediate measures were taken to eliminate these incidents and minimize possible consequences.

    He also emphasized that the number of cyberattack attempts is higher in state institutions of the autonomous republic that are not connected to the AzStateNet network. Therefore, integration of state institutions into a unified security infrastructure is of particular importance.

    Son 11 ayda "AzStateNet" şəbəkəsində 751 hədəflənmiş APT kiberhücumu indikatoru aşkarlanıb
    В сети AzStateNet выявлен 751 индикатор целенаправленных APT-кибератак

