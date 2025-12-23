Azerbaijan completes work on e-Permit system with Türkiye

Azerbaijan has completed work on the e-Permit electronic permit system with Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum, Report informs.

He noted that starting next year, Azerbaijan will be ready to issue all transport permits through the e-Permit system.

"Close and coordinated cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, combined with shared political will and strategic vision, connects our countries with competitive and sustainable transport and logistics capabilities. We believe this will ultimately enable further expansion of cooperation across all sectors," Hummatov said.