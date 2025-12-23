Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan completes work on e-Permit system with Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:03
    Azerbaijan completes work on e-Permit system with Türkiye

    Azerbaijan has completed work on the e-Permit electronic permit system with Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that starting next year, Azerbaijan will be ready to issue all transport permits through the e-Permit system.

    "Close and coordinated cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, combined with shared political will and strategic vision, connects our countries with competitive and sustainable transport and logistics capabilities. We believe this will ultimately enable further expansion of cooperation across all sectors," Hummatov said.

    Azərbaycan ilə Türkiyə arasında beynəlxalq yükdaşımalarda "e-Permit" sistemi tətbiq olunacaq
    Азербайджан и Турция внедрят систему e-Permit для международных грузоперевозок

