Kristina Kvien to complete her mission in Armenia in January

US Ambassador to Yerevan Kristina Kvien will conclude her tenure in Armenia in mid-January 2026, according to the US diplomatic mission, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The embassy emphasized that the departure of the head of the diplomatic mission will not change US policy toward Armenia.

The United States remains committed to its partnership with Armenia and looks forward to further developing this strategic partnership and implementing the bilateral agreements signed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the historic peace summit in Washington on August 8, the statement read.

Earlier, The New York Post noted, citing sources, that the Trump administration had decided to recall 48 ambassadors from countries in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central and South America.

The Associated Press said that the recalls would affect the heads of diplomatic missions in 29 countries.