Deputy minister: Horadiz-Aghband railway on Zangazur corridor 69% complete

Work on the Horadiz-Aghband railway, a key section of the Zangazur corridor in Azerbaijan, has been completed by 69%, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum, Report informs.

He noted that construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway is 95% complete. Both transport routes are planned to be fully operational by the end of next year.

Hummatov emphasized that the opening of the Zangazur corridor is of strategic importance and will significantly boost trade and transit flows between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

He added that work has already begun on modernizing transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan. Construction of the Kars–Nakhchivan railway in Türkiye will enable the full operational capacity of the Zangazur corridor.

The deputy minister also stated that the projects will create an integrated circular railway system in the region, capable of transporting up to 15 million tons of cargo annually.