Azerbaijani parliament ratifies visa exemption agreement with Oman
Milli Majlis
- 23 December, 2025
- 14:07
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified the agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports between Azerbaijan and Oman.
According to Report, the draft law was discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.
Following the discussions, the draft law on the approval of the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Oman on mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.
