Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies visa exemption agreement with Oman

    Milli Majlis
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:07
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies visa exemption agreement with Oman

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified the agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports between Azerbaijan and Oman.

    According to Report, the draft law was discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.

    Following the discussions, the draft law on the approval of the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Oman on mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

    Milli Majlis visa exemption Azerbaijan Oman
    Milli Məclis Azərbaycanla Oman arasındakı vizadan qarşılıqlı azad etmə sazişini ratifikasiya edib
    ММ одобрил отмену виз с Оманом для владельцев специальных, служебных и диппаспортов

    Latest News

    15:07

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    Education and science
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    15:03
    Photo

    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    Education and science
    15:01

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Foreign policy
    15:01

    Azerbaijan changing rules for demining work in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    14:53

    Australia invites Israeli President Herzog for official visit

    Other countries
    14:52

    Azerbaijan, Honduras conclude bilateral negotiations on WTO

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    14:42

    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed