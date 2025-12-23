Cevdet Yilmaz, Sahiba Gafarova mull interparliamentary co-op

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova have held talks in Baku, Report informs.

"We discussed bilateral relations, which are based on the principle of 'One Nation, Two States,' regional developments, and interparliamentary cooperation," Yilmaz wrote on X.

The vice president added that the main topics of the meeting also included Azerbaijan's support in preparations for the COP31 conference, which will be held in Antalya in 2026, multilateral cooperation in the Turkic world, and mechanisms that will promote regional peace.