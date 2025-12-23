President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Faculty of Business and Economics building at Garabagh University

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the newly constructed building for the Faculty of Business and Economics at Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi on December 23.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state was briefed on the facilities available in the new building.

The Faculty of Business and Economics is a key academic unit focused on creating a modern learning environment. Currently, it employs 20 faculty, administrative, and technical staff, and a total of 505 students are enrolled at the bachelor"s level in seven specialties: economics, finance, accounting, management, public and municipal administration, international trade and logistics, and tourism organization.

The faculty prioritizes the development of new academic content, the application of modern teaching methods, the enhancement of practical skills, innovative management, and result-oriented scientific research.

The new educational building includes 40 auditoriums, computer laboratories, a library, reading and assembly halls, meeting rooms, administrative offices, and faculty rooms. Designed and constructed according to modern university standards, the building incorporates principles of sustainable development, inclusivity, and efficient resource use. Its spacious, modern infrastructure facilitates effective educational, research, and administrative activities.

These facilities will strengthen the faculty's scientific and pedagogical potential, enhance students' knowledge and skills, train highly qualified specialists in economics and business to meet the evolving labor market demands, and expand scientific-research and innovation activities.

The commissioning of the new building is an important step in developing a modern campus at Garabagh University and contributes to establishing a high-level higher education ecosystem in Garabagh and East Zangezur.

During 2024–2025, President Ilham Aliyev visited Garabagh University to review ongoing work and participated in the opening ceremonies of the university, student dormitory, clinic building, and the educational corpus of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Currently, Garabagh University enrolls 2,154 students across 27 specialties within six faculties.