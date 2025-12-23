Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:04
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents who have relocated to the Karkijahan settlement in the city of Khankendi on December 23, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    İlham Əliyev Kərkicahan qəsəbəsində sakinlərlə görüşüb
    Ильхам Алиев встретился в поселке Кяркиджахан с переселившимися сюда жителями

