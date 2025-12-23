AZPROMO: Turkish firms to explore Azerbaijan's SEZs, logistics centers

Visits to Azerbaijan's special economic zones (SEZs) and logistics centers are expected to help representatives of Turkish companies gain a closer understanding of the country's industrial and logistics infrastructure, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), as quoted by Report.

"Our goal is to support the acceleration of investment decisions by ensuring that partners become directly acquainted with specific projects. At this forum, we invite investors from Türkiye to take a closer look at Azerbaijan's investment opportunities, and we are confident that today's event will be very successful," Abdullayev stated at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku.