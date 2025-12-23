Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Haber Global produces video on 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 17:25
    Haber Global produces video on 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV channel has produced a video material on the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku.

    According to Report, the video highlighted the participation of high-level officials from both countries.

    It noted that Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz delivered important messages at the forum, which aims to strengthen investment cooperation and promote joint projects between the two nations. He emphasized the significance of the Middle Corridor, designed to revive the historic Silk Road:

    "With the Russia–Ukraine war, the attractiveness and usability of the Middle Corridor have increased. In this sense, Azerbaijan, as one of its most important components, has gained greater strategic importance. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will further enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor."

    Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat pointed out that trade turnover between Türkiye and Azerbaijan has risen from $2.6 billion in 2016 to $8 billion.

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated that Azerbaijan has invested more than $20 billion in Türkiye's economy, while Türkiye has invested $18 billion in Azerbaijan.

    The feature also mentioned that, within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum, two agreements were signed between companies of the two countries.

    Haber Global produces video on 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Haber Global TV 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Video
    "Haber Global" II Türkiyə–Azərbaycan İnvestisiya Forumu ilə bağlı videomaterial hazırlayıb
    Video
    Haber Global подготовил видеоматериал о II Азербайджано-турецком инвестиционном форуме

    Latest News

    18:18

    UNESCO's new director-general gets invited to WUF13, World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Foreign policy
    17:58
    Photo

    Hilton Garden Inn Aghdam inaugurated in Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    17:46

    Jackie Chan carries 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic torch through ruins of Pompeii

    Other countries
    17:33

    bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    17:32

    AZPROMO: Turkish firms to explore Azerbaijan's SEZs, logistics centers

    Business
    17:25
    Video

    Haber Global produces video on 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    17:23
    Photo

    Greece's incoming ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Azerbaijan's foreign minister

    Foreign policy
    17:22

    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center congratulate Azerbaijani President

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed