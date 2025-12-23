Haber Global produces video on 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

Türkiye's Haber Global TV channel has produced a video material on the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku.

According to Report, the video highlighted the participation of high-level officials from both countries.

It noted that Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz delivered important messages at the forum, which aims to strengthen investment cooperation and promote joint projects between the two nations. He emphasized the significance of the Middle Corridor, designed to revive the historic Silk Road:

"With the Russia–Ukraine war, the attractiveness and usability of the Middle Corridor have increased. In this sense, Azerbaijan, as one of its most important components, has gained greater strategic importance. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will further enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor."

Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat pointed out that trade turnover between Türkiye and Azerbaijan has risen from $2.6 billion in 2016 to $8 billion.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated that Azerbaijan has invested more than $20 billion in Türkiye's economy, while Türkiye has invested $18 billion in Azerbaijan.

The feature also mentioned that, within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum, two agreements were signed between companies of the two countries.