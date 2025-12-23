Greece's incoming ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Azerbaijan's foreign minister

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Greek Ambassador to Baku, Maria Papakonstantinou, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Papakonstantinou presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Bayramov.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated the diplomat on her appointment to this important post and wished her success in her diplomatic endeavors.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece, as well as regional and international issues.

It was particularly noted that contacts and discussions between the heads of state and government of the two countries form the foundation of relations and provide impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, including political and consular consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economics, trade, investment, traditional and renewable energy, transport and transit, shipping, agriculture, tourism, and culture were discussed.

Bayramov and Papakonstantinou emphasized the importance of strengthening the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial, and technological spheres.

Furthermore, they noted the importance of cooperation within international and regional formats, based on mutual trust and respect for each other's legitimate interests.

Minister Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the new realities, and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the reception and stated that she would spare no effort during her tenure to promote the development of Azerbaijani-Greek relations.

At the meeting, they also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.