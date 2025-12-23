Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    TSE: Türkiye–Azerbaijan co-op in standardization facilitates regional trade

    Business
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:32
    TSE: Türkiye–Azerbaijan co-op in standardization facilitates regional trade

    Cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of standardization serves to ensure the safety of agricultural and food products and reduce technical barriers to trade, Mahmut Sami Sahin, Chairman of the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE), said during the panel session at the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    The official stressed that harmonizing standards for agricultural and food products reduces the need for repeated testing and certification, prevents delays at borders, and lowers costs for producers:

    "Approximately 9,000 standards prepared by TSE have been submitted to the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), and these standards have been adapted in Azerbaijan, contributing to the facilitation of trade. The Türkiye–Azerbaijan standardization line is becoming an important element of regional economic integration."

    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) standardization cooperation Turkish Standards Institution
    Mahmut Sami Şahin: "Standartlaşdırma sahəsində Türkiyə-Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığı regional ticarəti asanlaşdırır"
    TSE: Гармонизация стандартов снижает торговые барьеры между Турцией и Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    16:26

    President: Today the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale

    Domestic policy
    16:16

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

    Domestic policy
    16:15

    Giorgi Tumasyan: Countries of South Caucasus need to jointly respond to common challenges

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Digital economy development a key policy goal, says minister

    Business
    15:58

    Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform nearly ready for launch

    Infrastructure
    15:51
    Photo

    Office furniture and accessories production facility opened in Ballija village of Khojaly

    Other
    15:48

    New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

    Business
    15:45

    Alkhasli: Industry 4.0 not trend, but tool for efficiency for SOCAR

    Energy
    15:43

    Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed