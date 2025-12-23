TSE: Türkiye–Azerbaijan co-op in standardization facilitates regional trade

Cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of standardization serves to ensure the safety of agricultural and food products and reduce technical barriers to trade, Mahmut Sami Sahin, Chairman of the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE), said during the panel session at the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

The official stressed that harmonizing standards for agricultural and food products reduces the need for repeated testing and certification, prevents delays at borders, and lowers costs for producers:

"Approximately 9,000 standards prepared by TSE have been submitted to the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), and these standards have been adapted in Azerbaijan, contributing to the facilitation of trade. The Türkiye–Azerbaijan standardization line is becoming an important element of regional economic integration."