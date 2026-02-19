Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

The 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22, will be an important milestone in the development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities for both current and future generations, Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, said during an online briefing for regional media on the Forum.

Report quotes her as saying the Forum will offer participants broad opportunities.

"We are confident that by joining the forum, participants will not only take part in professional dialogues, discussions, and collaborations, but also enjoy the beauty and hospitality of Baku. They will have the chance to see different facets of our country and its capital, including its modern development," she emphasized.

Rzayeva highlighted that Azerbaijan places high hopes on both regional and global participation in the event.

"We expect the arrival of official delegations and experts from the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Arab world. Our goal is to discuss current global challenges and propose effective solutions," she stated.