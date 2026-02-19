Azerbaijan represented at international tourism fair in Serbia

Azerbaijan is once again participating in the 47th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade, Serbia - one of the region's most prestigious tourism events.

According to Report, the fair is being held at the Belgrade Fair Complex, one of the capital's main event venues.

The fair, attended by Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut and Minister of Tourism and Youth Husein Memić, brings together tourism companies and national tourism organizations from nearly 30 countries.

Within the framework of the exhibition, B2B meetings, presentations, panel discussions, and destination promotions are being held.

Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Teymur Suleymanzada, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency. At Azerbaijan's stand, the country's tourism potential, cultural heritage, ski resorts, and health tourism opportunities are showcased.

Visitors are provided with information about different regions of the country, including the tourism opportunities of the Karabakh region. Promotional materials are distributed, and cooperation opportunities among tourism companies are discussed.

Azerbaijan's participation in the fair is considered important for expanding cooperation in tourism between the two countries, increasing tourist flows, and promoting the country more actively in the Balkan region.

The Belgrade Tourism Fair annually brings together thousands of visitors and leading representatives of the tourism industry, serving as one of the main platforms for tourism in the region. The last fair hosted more than 415 participants from 31 countries, 32,824 visitors, and around 1,000 accredited journalists from nearly 20 countries.