Azerbaijan drafts new state standards for halal tourism
Business
- 19 February, 2026
- 15:22
Drafts of four new state standards related to adventure and halal tourism services have been prepared in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization.
According to a statement, the documents were developed in line with the Technical Committee's 2026 action plan and were approved by majority vote.
The new draft standards aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the organization of halal tourism services, service quality, and the definition of relevant requirements in the sector.
The meeting also included discussions on the Committee's activities for the upcoming period.
