Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan drafts new state standards for halal tourism

    Business
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 15:22
    Azerbaijan drafts new state standards for halal tourism

    Drafts of four new state standards related to adventure and halal tourism services have been prepared in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization.

    According to a statement, the documents were developed in line with the Technical Committee's 2026 action plan and were approved by majority vote.

    The new draft standards aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the organization of halal tourism services, service quality, and the definition of relevant requirements in the sector.

    The meeting also included discussions on the Committee's activities for the upcoming period.

    standards halal tourism Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda halal turizmə aid yeni dövlət standartı qəbul olunacaq
    В Азербайджане примут новый госстандарт халяльного туризма

    Latest News

    16:31

    Azerbaijan exports over 24,000 tons of crude oil to Greece

    Energy
    16:16

    Ombudsperson comments on Amnesty International's statement on Ruben Vardanyan

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    EC okays SOCAR's acquisition of Italiana Petroli

    Energy
    15:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cultural cooperation prospects

    Foreign policy
    15:43

    Marie-Line Sakilia: Issue of colonial legacy can no longer be ignored today

    Foreign policy
    15:29

    Baku, Tokyo discuss prospects for economic cooperation

    Business
    15:22

    Azerbaijan drafts new state standards for halal tourism

    Business
    15:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at international tourism fair in Serbia

    Tourism
    15:13

    Belarus and Azerbaijan discuss joint projects in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    All News Feed