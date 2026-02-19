Baku, Tokyo discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business
- 19 February, 2026
- 15:29
Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov and Japan"s State Minister for Economic and Fiscal Policy Minoru Kiuchi discussed prospects for economic cooperation during a meeting, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan said on X, according to Report.
"Delighted to meet H.E.Mr.Minoru Kiuchi, Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy. Cooperation opportunities between two countries were discussed during the meeting," the post reads.
Delighted to meet https://t.co/ky7EbVmckP.Minoru Kiuchi, @minoru_kiuchi Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy. Cooperation opportunities between two countries were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/0kI2DIlevx— Farid Talibov (@FaridTalibovMFA) February 19, 2026
