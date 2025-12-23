Azerbaijan–Türkiye agrarian cooperation targets export-oriented growth

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the agrarian sector is aimed at building a regional trade model based on export-oriented production, sustainable supply chains, and high quality standards, said Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, Gadimova made the remarks during the panel discussion titled "Agrarian Partnership, Sustainable Development and Food Security" held within the framework of the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku.

She noted that the main goal in the agrarian sector is not only to increase production, but also to ensure that products reach markets without losses and are oriented toward export.

"In this regard, supply chain sustainability, as well as the development of logistics and storage infrastructure, are among the priority areas," the deputy minister said.

Gadimova also emphasized that food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary control, certification, and the harmonization of quality standards are of particular importance for the sustainable expansion of exports.