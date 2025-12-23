Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    Education and science
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:07
    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi on December 23.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state was briefed on the facilities planned for the new building.

    The Engineering Faculty is a key academic unit focused on training engineering personnel equipped to meet modern technological challenges, with an emphasis on innovation and practical application. Currently, the faculty employs 19 academic, administrative, and technical staff, and a total of 314 students are enrolled.

    At the bachelor"s level, training is provided in seven specialties: electrical and electronics, construction, mechatronics and robotics, logistics and transport technologies, computer engineering, data analytics, and mathematics. Additional engineering specialties are planned for the future.

    The new building will be constructed according to modern standards and is expected to be completed in a short timeframe. It will feature auditoriums, laboratories, a library, and scientific-research and innovation spaces designed to ensure high-quality education, strengthen students" theoretical knowledge and practical skills, and foster innovative activity.

    The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the development of engineering education in Azerbaijan, promote the application of modern academic content and innovative teaching methods, and create an advanced higher education environment supporting the comprehensive development of students.

