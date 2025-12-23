Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

    Another freight train transporting Russian grain to Armenia has arrived at the Boyuk Kasik railway station operated by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

    In response to Report's inquiry, ADY said the train consists of eight wagons carrying a total of 560 tons of Russian grain.

    The company also noted that three other freight trains delivering Russian grain to Armenia had been dispatched earlier.

    Ermənistana Rusiya taxılı daşıyan növbəti qatar Böyük Kəsiyə çatıb
    Очередной состав с российским зерном для Армении прибыл на ж/д станцию Бёюк-Кясик

