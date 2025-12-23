Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 23 December, 2025
- 15:43
Another freight train transporting Russian grain to Armenia has arrived at the Boyuk Kasik railway station operated by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).
In response to Report's inquiry, ADY said the train consists of eight wagons carrying a total of 560 tons of Russian grain.
The company also noted that three other freight trains delivering Russian grain to Armenia had been dispatched earlier.
