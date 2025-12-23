New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

Starting from January 1, 2026, new export procedures and requirements are set to be implemented between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Aziz Sharifov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), said during the panel session at the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Sharifov noted that currently, exports of several animal-origin and poultry products from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, excluding animal hides, are subject to additional procedures:

"Talks are underway to eliminate these procedures and simplify exports. Based on Türkiye's official request, new procedures and requirements are planned to be introduced from January 1, 2026. This will require practical measures for mutual recognition of equivalence and the issuance of relevant export permits."

The official further stated that the main goal is to simplify export procedures for products meeting international safety and quality standards within the framework of mutual cooperation between entrepreneurs of both countries.