Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

    Business
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:48
    New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

    Starting from January 1, 2026, new export procedures and requirements are set to be implemented between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Aziz Sharifov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), said during the panel session at the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Sharifov noted that currently, exports of several animal-origin and poultry products from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, excluding animal hides, are subject to additional procedures:

    "Talks are underway to eliminate these procedures and simplify exports. Based on Türkiye's official request, new procedures and requirements are planned to be introduced from January 1, 2026. This will require practical measures for mutual recognition of equivalence and the issuance of relevant export permits."

    The official further stated that the main goal is to simplify export procedures for products meeting international safety and quality standards within the framework of mutual cooperation between entrepreneurs of both countries.

    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum export requirements AFSA Aziz Sharifov Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency
    Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında gələn il yanvarın 1-dən yeni ixrac prosedurunun tətbiqi nəzərdə tutulur
    Азербайджан и Турция могут ввести новые экспортные процедуры с 1 января 2026 года

    Latest News

    16:26

    President: Today the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale

    Domestic policy
    16:16

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

    Domestic policy
    16:15

    Giorgi Tumasyan: Countries of South Caucasus need to jointly respond to common challenges

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Digital economy development a key policy goal, says minister

    Business
    15:58

    Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform nearly ready for launch

    Infrastructure
    15:51
    Photo

    Office furniture and accessories production facility opened in Ballija village of Khojaly

    Other
    15:48

    New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

    Business
    15:45

    Alkhasli: Industry 4.0 not trend, but tool for efficiency for SOCAR

    Energy
    15:43

    Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed