Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan–Türkiye transit shipments reach 3.5M tons

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:13
    In the first 11 months of 2025, the total volume of cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye reached 5.6 million tons, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Hummatov explained that 3.5 million tons of this volume accounted for transit shipments.

    The deputy minister particularly highlighted growth in railway transport, pointing out that despite interruptions in previous periods due to reconstruction of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, approximately 40 percent growth was recorded in this direction during the current year.

    He added that road transport volumes also increased, with 250,000 tons of cargo transported between the two countries this year.

    Hummatov further stated that air transport between Azerbaijan and Türkiye averages 114 flights per week, rising to as many as 185 flights during certain seasons. According to him, these figures demonstrate the rapid expansion of connections between the two countries, both at the level of people and business entities.

    Rəhman Hümmətov: "Azərbaycan–Türkiyə tranzit daşımaları 3,5 milyon tona çatıb"

