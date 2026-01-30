Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan introduces visa-free travel for Hong Kong passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan introduces visa-free travel for Hong Kong passport holders

    Azerbaijan has eased entry requirements by introducing a temporary visa-free travel for holders of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passports, according to the statement by the HKSAR authorities, Report informs.

    From February 2, 2026, to February 2, 2027, HKSAR passport holders will be able to travel to Azerbaijan visa-free up to three times, with each stay lasting up to 30 days.

    "Azerbaijan is a member of the Belt and Road Initiative. Within this framework, the visa-free agreement will benefit HKSAR passport holders and help strengthen bilateral tourism, cultural, and economic ties," a representative of the HKSAR Immigration Department stated.

    Including Azerbaijan, currently 175 countries and territories offer visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders.

    Azərbaycan Honqkonq pasportunu daşıyanlar üçün vizasız rejim tətbiq edib
    Азербайджан ввел безвизовый режим для владельцев паспортов Гонконга

