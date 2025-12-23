Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Domestic policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:38
    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan strengthens information and cybersecurity capacity, official says

    Information and cybersecurity capacity in Nakhchivan is being strengthened systematically, said Jeyhun Jalilov, the authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to Report, Jalilov made the remarks at the 7th Summit Meeting of Information Security Heads of State Bodies held in Nakhchivan. He noted that the main goal in the autonomous republic is to consistently enhance the security potential of state institutions in the fields of information and cybersecurity.

    Jalilov emphasized that measures to ensure institutional support, develop internal security policies, and align with international standards are being implemented in a consistent and targeted way.

    He added that these approaches stem from strategic priorities outlined in the "State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027."

    "Taking global trends into account, digitalization and innovative approaches have been identified as special priorities in the State Program," Jalilov said.

