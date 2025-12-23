Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Ali Asadov highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forum as key dialogue platform

    Business
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 10:51
    Ali Asadov highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forum as key dialogue platform

    The 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum serves as an important platform for establishing open and effective dialogue between government and business circles, discussing new projects, and expanding business ties, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the forum held in Baku, according to Report.

    He expressed hope that discussions within the forum would lead to concrete investment initiatives and long-term cooperation projects. Asadov recalled that the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was held successfully the previous day, during which key issues on the trade and economic agenda and prospects for cooperation in priority areas were reviewed.

    "As of today, we have gathered to meet with representatives of the business communities of both countries. We hope that this meeting will be useful for our business circles and will give impetus to the implementation of new concrete joint investment initiatives," the prime minister said.

    Asadov voiced confidence that the forum would contribute significantly to elevating Azerbaijan–Türkiye economic partnership to a new level, increasing mutual investments, and implementing successful joint projects. He wished the forum success and called on entrepreneurs from both countries to make active use of their rich economic potential.

    2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum Ali Asadov Cevdet Yilmaz
    Əli Əsədov: "Azərbaycan-Türkiyə İnvestisiya Forumu mühüm platformadır"
    Али Асадов: Азербайджано-турецкий инвестфорум платформа для новых совместных проектов

    Latest News

    12:07

    Bahar Muradova: Children face risks in unsafe digital environment

    Social security
    12:03

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties at strongest point in history, says trade minister

    Business
    11:53
    Photo

    SOCAR signs deal to acquire Gama Enerji power plant in Türkiye

    Energy
    11:38

    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan strengthens information and cybersecurity capacity, official says

    Domestic policy
    11:36
    Video

    7th Summit of State Institutions' Information Security Leaders underway in Nakhchivan

    ICT
    11:31

    Georgian prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    Azerpost: Postage stamp dedicated to crashed AZAL plane to be distributed worldwide

    Infrastructure
    11:22

    AZAL: Commemorative stamp dedicated to crashed plane holds deep moral value

    Infrastructure
    11:20

    Azerbaijan's parliament kicks off its plenary session with 11 items on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed