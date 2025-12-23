Ali Asadov highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forum as key dialogue platform

The 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum serves as an important platform for establishing open and effective dialogue between government and business circles, discussing new projects, and expanding business ties, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the forum held in Baku, according to Report.

He expressed hope that discussions within the forum would lead to concrete investment initiatives and long-term cooperation projects. Asadov recalled that the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was held successfully the previous day, during which key issues on the trade and economic agenda and prospects for cooperation in priority areas were reviewed.

"As of today, we have gathered to meet with representatives of the business communities of both countries. We hope that this meeting will be useful for our business circles and will give impetus to the implementation of new concrete joint investment initiatives," the prime minister said.

Asadov voiced confidence that the forum would contribute significantly to elevating Azerbaijan–Türkiye economic partnership to a new level, increasing mutual investments, and implementing successful joint projects. He wished the forum success and called on entrepreneurs from both countries to make active use of their rich economic potential.