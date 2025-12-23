Azerpost: Postage stamp dedicated to crashed AZAL plane to be distributed worldwide

Azerpost LLC will work to ensure the worldwide distribution of the postage stamp dedicated to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) J2-8243 flight, which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, last year, Acting Chairman of the Board of Azerpost LLC, Isi Mustafayev, said during the presentation ceremony of the commemorative stamp, Report informs.

Mustafayev highlighted that the joint initiative of AZAL and Azerpost to issue the stamp holds special significance for the postal service:

"This project demonstrates that the two state institutions share not only functional but also moral responsibility. If AZAL is the side preserving the history of this tragedy, then Azerpost is the bridge carrying that history from country to country, from address to address."

The official mentioned that the stamp will help keep alive the memory of the victims: "Azerpost will use its relations with the Universal Postal Union over the next four years to ensure the global distribution of this stamp."

He also pointed out that thanks to the dedication of AZAL employees, pilots, and flight attendants, the loss of life in the crash was reduced.

On December 25, 2024, an AZAL passenger plane operating the Baku–Grozny route crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died and 29 survived.