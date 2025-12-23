Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerpost: Postage stamp dedicated to crashed AZAL plane to be distributed worldwide

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:26
    Azerpost: Postage stamp dedicated to crashed AZAL plane to be distributed worldwide

    Azerpost LLC will work to ensure the worldwide distribution of the postage stamp dedicated to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) J2-8243 flight, which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, last year, Acting Chairman of the Board of Azerpost LLC, Isi Mustafayev, said during the presentation ceremony of the commemorative stamp, Report informs.

    Mustafayev highlighted that the joint initiative of AZAL and Azerpost to issue the stamp holds special significance for the postal service:

    "This project demonstrates that the two state institutions share not only functional but also moral responsibility. If AZAL is the side preserving the history of this tragedy, then Azerpost is the bridge carrying that history from country to country, from address to address."

    The official mentioned that the stamp will help keep alive the memory of the victims: "Azerpost will use its relations with the Universal Postal Union over the next four years to ensure the global distribution of this stamp."

    He also pointed out that thanks to the dedication of AZAL employees, pilots, and flight attendants, the loss of life in the crash was reduced.

    On December 25, 2024, an AZAL passenger plane operating the Baku–Grozny route crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died and 29 survived.

    AZAL plane crash Azerpost postage stamp
    "Azərpoçt":  AZAL-ın qəzaya uğramış təyyarəsinə həsr olunmuş poçt markası dünyaya yayılacaq
    Азерпочт планирует распространить во всем мире марку памяти о жертвах крушения самолета AZAL

    Latest News

    12:07

    Bahar Muradova: Children face risks in unsafe digital environment

    Social security
    12:03

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties at strongest point in history, says trade minister

    Business
    11:53
    Photo

    SOCAR signs deal to acquire Gama Enerji power plant in Türkiye

    Energy
    11:38

    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan strengthens information and cybersecurity capacity, official says

    Domestic policy
    11:36
    Video

    7th Summit of State Institutions' Information Security Leaders underway in Nakhchivan

    ICT
    11:31

    Georgian prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    Azerpost: Postage stamp dedicated to crashed AZAL plane to be distributed worldwide

    Infrastructure
    11:22

    AZAL: Commemorative stamp dedicated to crashed plane holds deep moral value

    Infrastructure
    11:20

    Azerbaijan's parliament kicks off its plenary session with 11 items on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed