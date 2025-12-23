Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    7th Summit of State Institutions' Information Security Leaders underway in Nakhchivan

    23 December, 2025
    11:36
    7th Summit of State Institutions' Information Security Leaders underway in Nakhchivan

    The 7th Summit of Information Security Leaders of State Institutions in Azerbaijan has begun in Nakhchivan, organized by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Report informs.

    The summit will feature official speeches and open discussions on topics such as special communication, connections to the state network, software licensing, antivirus systems, national targets in the context of cyber incidents, measures for effective response, new trends, threats, challenges faced by state institutions, proposals, online surveys, and other related issues.

    The event aims not only to discuss sector-specific problems among the leadership of state institutions responsible for information security, but also to share new opportunities and ideas.

