Gurbanmammet Elyasov: Turkmenistan ready to implement renewable energy projects with Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

In 2025, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan actively developed in key areas, including politics, economics, energy, transport, and humanitarian affairs. Priorities for the coming years include deepening bilateral political dialogue, implementing joint investment and infrastructure projects, developing green energy, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

In an interview with Report, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, discussed the results of 2025, prospects for economic and energy cooperation, and Turkmenistan's participation in international forums and cultural projects in Azerbaijan.

- How would you characterize political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in 2025?

- In 2025, relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan were characterized by active political dialogue and expanding strategic cooperation. Bilateral cooperation was built on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, and a commitment to strengthening regional stability.

Throughout the year, active political dialogue was maintained at the highest and highest levels. Mutual visits and negotiations aimed at deepening cooperation in key areas took place. Specifically, in July 2025, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Baku, where he held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The discussion focused on prospects for expanding bilateral ties, developing trade and economic cooperation, and coordinating positions on pressing regional issues.

Regular contacts were also maintained at the government and foreign policy level. The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation addressed issues related to the development of trade, energy, transport, investment cooperation, and humanitarian exchanges, reaffirming their mutual interest in strengthening partnership.

2025 was of particular significance for Turkmenistan: it marked the 30th anniversary of the international recognition of the country's permanent neutrality, and by decision of the UN General Assembly, it was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this regard, an international forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality was held in Turkmenistan. It became an important platform for discussing issues of peacebuilding, dialogue development, preventive diplomacy, and international cooperation. The forum brought together representatives of various states and international organizations, reaffirming the importance of Turkmenistan's neutrality policy as a factor in stability and trust at the regional and global levels.

At the international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, representatives of Azerbaijan reaffirmed their respect for Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality, recognized by the United Nations. Overall, by 2025, Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations will be characterized by continuous development and the formation of a long-term model of comprehensive strategic cooperation.

- What efforts are being made to expand bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan?

- Expanding trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is a priority area of ​​bilateral relations. In recent years, comprehensive efforts have been undertaken to increase mutual trade volumes, strengthen economic ties, and develop new forms of mutually beneficial partnership.

The development of intergovernmental economic cooperation plays a key role in this process. Regular meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation are held to discuss trade, investment, transport, and industrial cooperation. These meetings facilitate the coordination of the two countries' economic policies and help identify promising areas for further cooperation.

The development of investment cooperation and business ties between entrepreneurs from both countries significantly contributes to the expansion of bilateral trade. Companies with Turkmen capital operate in Azerbaijan, working in various sectors of the economy, including industry, transport, construction, trade, and services. Their activities contribute to the strengthening of business contacts and the growth of mutual trade.

Energy remains a key area of ​​economic partnership. The parties are developing cooperation in the development of Caspian Sea resources, including joint projects to develop fields such as the Dostlug field.

Improving transport and logistics infrastructure is also crucial for trade development. Particular attention is being paid to developing transport routes across the Caspian Sea, as well as strengthening the East-West and Middle Corridor international transport corridors. The development of these routes will facilitate transportation, reduce logistics costs, and increase trade volumes between the countries.

- When is the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan planned?

- In 2007, a joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the economic and humanitarian spheres was established. To date, the commission has held eight meetings, the most recent of which took place in July 2025. It concluded with the signing of a comprehensive protocol by the co-chairs. The protocol outlines strategic areas of cooperation, including expanding economic partnership, strengthening trade ties, deepening energy cooperation, enhancing transport connectivity, developing the agricultural sector, and intensifying humanitarian cooperation. The document creates a solid foundation for the comprehensive deepening of bilateral relations and the further expansion of the partnership between the two countries. The next, ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on Economic Cooperation is planned for Ashgabat this year.

- Does Turkmenistan plan to participate in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF 13) in Baku in May 2026, and if so, at what level will its delegation be?

- The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF 13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, will be a significant milestone in advancing the global sustainable urban development agenda and strengthening international cooperation in modern urban development.

Turkmenistan is planning the high-level participation in this forum. Housing construction and modernization, as well as the creation of comfortable living conditions for the population, are a priority in Turkmenistan. A key focus of the state's urban development policy is the creation of a favorable, modern, and safe urban environment. The country's capital, Ashgabat, and the city of Arkadag, which demonstrate dynamic development and a comprehensive approach to urban infrastructure planning, serve as vivid examples of this approach.

- What is the status of the mosque construction project in Fuzuli, being built by Turkmenistan?

- A new mosque is being built in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan as a gift to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan. The construction initiative was put forward by Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and received the support of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The project envisions the construction of a modern religious complex covering over one hectare. The main architectural feature will be a central dome approximately 30 meters high. The building will also feature two minarets, each 40 meters high, creating a complete and majestic appearance. The interior is designed to accommodate up to 500 worshippers.

The mosque will become an important element of Fuzuli's urban infrastructure and will contribute to the spiritual and cultural revival of the region. The mosque project is seen as a symbol of historical commonality, spiritual closeness, and the strengthening of fraternal ties between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The construction of a religious complex in Fuzuli reflects the parties' commitment to developing humanitarian cooperation and supporting the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

- Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to partner with Turkmenistan in the gas sector and green energy. In this regard, is Turkmenistan considering participation in green export corridors across the Caspian Sea? What initiatives may Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan implement in the field of green energy?

- Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are showing growing interest in developing green energy, despite that they are major energy powers rich in oil and gas reserves.

One area under discussion is Turkmenistan's participation in the development of green energy corridors across the Caspian Sea. Such projects involve the creation of infrastructure for the transmission of electricity generated from renewable sources to European countries via the South Caucasus region. In this context, Azerbaijan is viewed as an important transit hub capable of transporting green energy to international markets.

A promising area of ​​cooperation could be the joint development of solar and wind energy projects. Turkmenistan possesses significant natural resources for the development of solar power plants, while Azerbaijan is actively implementing projects to develop wind energy potential, including in the Caspian Sea. Combining these capabilities could facilitate the creation of new regional energy initiatives.

Developing joint infrastructure for the transmission and export of green electricity could also be an important area of ​​cooperation. This could include the construction of submarine cable lines across the Caspian Sea, the integration of energy systems, and participation in regional electricity export projects to Europe.

Additional prospects for cooperation exist in the production and transportation of green hydrogen, the implementation of energy-efficient technologies, and the exchange of experience and investment in renewable energy development. Joint research, technological cooperation, and participation in international energy initiatives could become an important part of a long-term partnership between the two countries.

Therefore, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in green energy, including participation in green export corridors across the Caspian Sea, could contribute to the diversification of energy markets, strengthening regional energy security, and promoting sustainable development.

- What cultural events are planned within the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan?

- The cultural and humanitarian sphere has also been further developed. In October 2025, Azerbaijan hosted Turkmenistan Culture Days, which became an important platform for strengthening intercultural dialogue and expanding contacts between the peoples of the two countries. Turkmenistan also plans to hold Azerbaijan Culture Days this year. Particular attention is being paid to the promotion of shared cultural values, such as carpet weaving and horse breeding.

The Galkynysh national equestrian group from Turkmenistan, widely known internationally and winner of awards at the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo, is currently touring Azerbaijan. Turkmen artists are expected to delight audiences with their vibrant performances in the coming weeks until March 30 at the Circus Sea Breeze modern circus complex. To further develop cooperation in this area, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkmen Atlary State Association and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, aimed at developing cooperation in the field of equestrian sports and horse breeding.