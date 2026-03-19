Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targeted

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 10:45
    Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targeted

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco's SAMREF ​refinery in the Red Sea ‌port of Yanbu was targeted in an aerial attack on Thursday, an ​industry source said, adding there ​was minimal impact, Report informs via Reuters.

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary ⁠Guard Corps on Thursday issued ​an evacuation warning to several oil ​facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, including SAMREF, which is a ​joint venture between Saudi Aramco ​and Exxon Mobil.

    Yanbu is currently the only ‌export ⁠outlet for any crude oil out of Gulf Arab countries as Iran has effectively shut the ​Strait of ​Hormuz, ⁠the narrow waterway it shares with Oman, through ​which a fifth of the ​world's ⁠oil supply normally flows.

    Saudi Arabia US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanında "Samref" NEZ hava hücumuna məruz qalıb
    В Саудовской Аравии НПЗ Samref подвергся воздушной атаке

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