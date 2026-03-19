Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targeted
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 10:45
Oil giant Saudi Aramco's SAMREF refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu was targeted in an aerial attack on Thursday, an industry source said, adding there was minimal impact, Report informs via Reuters.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday issued an evacuation warning to several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, including SAMREF, which is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.
Yanbu is currently the only export outlet for any crude oil out of Gulf Arab countries as Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway it shares with Oman, through which a fifth of the world's oil supply normally flows.
Latest News
10:47
UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zoneOther countries
10:45
Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targetedOther countries
10:33
Gurbanmammet Elyasov: Turkmenistan ready to implement renewable energy projects with Azerbaijan - INTERVIEWForeign policy
10:30
Photo
Video
Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari stationInfrastructure
10:18
HSBC weighs deep job cuts as AI overhaul unfoldsFinance
10:13
Azerbaijan sees sharp decline in laptop, desktop productionICT
10:10
Price of Azeri Light crude oil approaches $118 per barrelEnergy
09:51
IATA expects global passenger demand for air travel to double by 2050Infrastructure
09:47