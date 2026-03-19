Oil giant Saudi Aramco's SAMREF ​refinery in the Red Sea ‌port of Yanbu was targeted in an aerial attack on Thursday, an ​industry source said, adding there ​was minimal impact, Report informs via Reuters.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary ⁠Guard Corps on Thursday issued ​an evacuation warning to several oil ​facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, including SAMREF, which is a ​joint venture between Saudi Aramco ​and Exxon Mobil.

Yanbu is currently the only ‌export ⁠outlet for any crude oil out of Gulf Arab countries as Iran has effectively shut the ​Strait of ​Hormuz, ⁠the narrow waterway it shares with Oman, through ​which a fifth of the ​world's ⁠oil supply normally flows.