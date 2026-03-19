Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
Infrastructure
- 19 March, 2026
- 10:30
A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from the Bilajari railway station in Baku. The seven-car train will transit through Georgia on its way to Armenia.
According to Report, the total cargo weight is 488 tons.
A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from the Bilajari railway station in Baku. The seven-car train will transit through Georgia on its way to Armenia.— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) March 19, 2026
According to Report, the total cargo weight is 488 tons.#report #reportaz #reportnewsaz #news… pic.twitter.com/CgHZzBBJf3
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