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    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    Infrastructure
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 10:30
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from the Bilajari railway station in Baku. The seven-car train will transit through Georgia on its way to Armenia.

    According to Report, the total cargo weight is 488 tons.

    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station
    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    Azerbaijan Railways Russian grain
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    Azərbaycandan keçməklə Ermənistana göndərilən Rusiya taxılı Biləcəridən yola salınıb
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    Грузовой поезд с российским зерном для Армении выехал с Баладжарской станции

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