Azerbaijan's parliament kicks off its plenary session with 11 items on agenda

Azerbaijan's parliament began a regular plenary session on Tuesday as part of its autumn session, with 11 items included on the agenda.

According to Report, among the issues to be considered are the approval of additional protocols to agreements between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on cooperation in the field of education, as well as the ratification of an agreement between Azerbaijan and Oman on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.

The session is being chaired by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.