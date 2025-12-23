Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Georgian prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:31
    Georgian prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the Government of Georgia and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. On this remarkable day, allow me to express my profound respect for you. I would like to note that under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made significant strides.

    Georgia and Azerbaijan are bound together by historical ties of friendship and an unbreakable strategic partnership, which contribute to ensuring stability and prosperity in the region. I firmly believe that through our joint efforts, the existing relations between our countries will further deepen and strengthen.

    Dear Mr. President, availing myself of this opportunity, I once again express my deep respect to you, and wish you robust health, prosperity, and success in your responsible activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and progress."

