Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026
Region
- 11 February, 2026
- 17:54
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree setting the referendum on the country's new Constitution for March 15, 2026, according to the presidential administration, Akorda, Report informs.
The official publication of the draft text of the Constitution is planned for February 12, 2026.
The preparation and organisation of the referendum have been entrusted to the Central Election Commission and territorial election commissions, while the Government of Kazakhstan, together with other bodies, will ensure the conduct of the vote.
