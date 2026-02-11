Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Report informs, citing the MFA.

    The meeting focused on Azerbaijan's relations with Arab countries, as well as with the Arab League and the Arab Parliament in general, the regional security situation in the Middle East and beyond, the Israel–Palestine conflict, and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    In addition, it was emphasized that the development of ties with Muslim countries, including Arab states, is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. It was noted that Azerbaijan has always worked toward ensuring stability, security, and peace in the region, and that increasing efforts to prevent conflicts and wars is essential.

    Solidarity was also expressed regarding the importance of efforts to address the current situation in the Gaza region. In the context of the Palestinian issue, it was reiterated that Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution, in line with the norms and principles of international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

    The importance of Azerbaijan's mediation efforts in recent years was also highlighted.

    Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to the delegation about the former conflict, the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, and the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in the post-conflict period.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

