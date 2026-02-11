Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January
Energy
- 11 February, 2026
- 18:05
In January 2026, daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 459,000 barrels, the same as in the December forecast, Report informs, referring to OPEC.
Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for the current year is 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's daily oil production averaged 466,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025, 461,00 barrels in the second quarter, and 459,000 barrels in the third quarter.
Overall, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 461,000 barrels in 2025.
