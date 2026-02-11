Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    Energy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 18:05
    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    In January 2026, daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 459,000 barrels, the same as in the December forecast, Report informs, referring to OPEC.

    Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for the current year is 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's daily oil production averaged 466,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025, 461,00 barrels in the second quarter, and 459,000 barrels in the third quarter.

    Overall, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 461,000 barrels in 2025.

    OPEC+ quota Azerbaijan daily oil production
    Azərbaycan yanvarda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 92 min barel geri qalıb
    Азербайджан в январе отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 92 тыс. б/с

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    18:44

    Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026

    ICT
    18:31

    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    ICT
    18:23

    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    Energy
    18:05

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    Energy
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026

    Region
    17:46

    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed