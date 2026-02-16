Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 14:49
    The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia opens up new opportunities for cooperation and prosperity for the two nations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a post in social networks, according to Report.

    "It was a great honour for me to host the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and to work together on strengthening the comprehensive relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan. This visit confirms our shared values and vision, which open new opportunities for cooperation and prosperity for our peoples. Dear friend, thank you for your visit! I look forward to our next meeting," he said.

    Aleksandar Vučić Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan
    Vuçiç: İlham Əliyevin Serbiyaya səfəri xalqlarımız üçün yeni əməkdaşlıq və rifah imkanları açır
    Вучич поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за визит в Сербию

