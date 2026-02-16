Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to Serbia
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 14:49
The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia opens up new opportunities for cooperation and prosperity for the two nations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a post in social networks, according to Report.
"It was a great honour for me to host the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and to work together on strengthening the comprehensive relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan. This visit confirms our shared values and vision, which open new opportunities for cooperation and prosperity for our peoples. Dear friend, thank you for your visit! I look forward to our next meeting," he said.
