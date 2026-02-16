Fourth agrarian startups and innovation forum held in Baku

The Fourth Agrarian Startups and Innovation Forum was held in Baku today, jointly organized by the Agrarian Innovation Center and the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences of ADA University.

Report cites the Ministry of Agriculture as saying the forum took place at the Italian-Azerbaijani University under ADA University.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, university leaders, acceleration and incubation centres, investors, agritech startups and companies specializing in agriculture.

As part of the forum, participants showcased advanced technological solutions developed by agrarian startups, acceleration and incubation centres, and private sector representatives.

The exhibition area featured winners of various competitions, as well as more than 90 startups involved in the project "Application of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Agriculture", presenting 43 innovative products.

In addition, 20 higher education institutions, more than 20 acceleration and incubation centres, research institutes under the Ministry of Agriculture, and private companies operating in the agrarian sector presented their developments and services.

Among the projects on display were AI-based irrigation systems, agri-robotics solutions, soil and crop monitoring technologies, alternative energy and biofuel initiatives, smart greenhouse systems and digital platforms for the agricultural sector.

The forum also hosted panel discussions on "Prospects for the Development of the Agrarian Startup Ecosystem" and "The Role of Knowledge and Academia in Shaping and Implementing Innovation."