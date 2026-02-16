Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Italy expects visit from Azerbaijani parliamentarians

    16 February, 2026
    Italian MPs are expecting a visit from their Azerbaijani counterparts in the near future, Senator Marco Scurria, chairman of the Italy-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said at the "From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean" conference in Rome, Report informs.

    "Politics should ensure a calm and reliable path for companies wishing to develop in Azerbaijan. Institutional relations with the Azerbaijani parliament are also developing very well. I invited our Azerbaijani colleagues to visit Rome in the coming months, in return for the visit we made to Baku some time ago," he said.

    According to Marco Scurria, the South Caucasus is receiving unprecedented attention from Italy.

    "The president of the Council of Ministers recently visited several countries in the region, initiating a new model of cooperation between Italy, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. Azerbaijan is also strategically located – near Iran and not far from Ukraine. This opens up prospects for future economic ties, especially if, as we hope, peace is achieved between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

    Senator: İtaliya tərəfindən Cənubi Qafqaza misilsiz diqqət yetirilir
    В Италии ожидают визит азербайджанских парламентариев

