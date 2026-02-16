Azerbaijan boosts petroleum coke exports in January

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 23,523.61 tons of petroleum coke based on customs declarations, according to data from the State Customs Committee, Report informs

The total value of the exported petroleum coke amounted to $9.64 million.

Compared to the first month of 2025, export volumes increased sixfold, while their value surged 23.5 times.

During the reporting month, petroleum coke accounted for 0.43 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

In January, Azerbaijan's overall foreign trade turnover reached $3.54 billion, with exports totaling $2.24 billion and imports amounting to $1.3 billion. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4 percent and imports fell by 36.5 percent.